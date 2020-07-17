End Times Dreams - America's judgement

Here I share some of the dreams I've had about the end times and rapture. Jesus Christ is coming soon. Who is Jesus? Jesus is the Son of God who was sent by God to live as a man and rescue mankind from our damned state. Though God made us, we sinned and we're separated from Him. Jesus came to pay the price for our sins causing us to be reconciled to God and also to become children of God. We receive this reconciliation by believing in Jesus Christ.

Those who believe in Him receive eternal life and will be taken out of the earth before the terrible seven year tribulation period begins. If you find yourself here after believers in Christ go missing all over the world, believe in Jesus and get a Bible. Read Romans over and over again as well as Galatians. Read revelation so that you can understand what's going on. Download if possible all the videos on this channel as they'll explain some of what you're seeing. To download a video, first install videoder app (from your browser and not from playstore. The playstore app is a counterfeit that won't perform). Once you have it copy the video link and paste it there. You can download any video on videoder.