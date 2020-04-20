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If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face— forever
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199 views • April 20, 2020
“There will be no curiosity, no enjoyment of the process of life. All competing pleasures will be destroyed. But always— do not forget this, Winston— always there will be the intoxication of power, constantly increasing and constantly growing subtler. Always, at every moment, there will be the thrill of victory, the sensation of trampling on an enemy who is helpless.
If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face— forever. ”
― George Orwell, 1984
If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face— forever. ”
― George Orwell, 1984
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