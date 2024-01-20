Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
George Galloway, Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti of Ansar Allah, Richard Medhurst, Thomas Faz: No2Nato Broadcast #15 - The Yemen War (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1924 Subscribers
13 views
Published 16 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/yX16NMcUUhM?si=6_jdLvgwv4PCPq6f

18 Jan 2024  #Yemen #Gaza #YemenUnderAttack

Welcome to No2Nato Broadcast #15 - The Yemen War! 


Featuring in this broadcast is an EXCLUSIVE interview with Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti of the Ansar Allah political bureau & Governor of the Dhamar Governorate, journalist and Writer Thomas Fazi, and independent journalist Richard Medhurst, discussing the latest attacks on Yemen by the United States and Britain. 


Chaired with contributions by yours truly.


 #Yemen #Gaza #YemenUnderAttack #No2War #No2Nato

Transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinyemenbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalansar allahevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket