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America’s “Winnie Mandela”: State Rep Censured for Violent Threats to Trump Supporters Says Biden Owes Her
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119 views • December 11, 2020
Biden/Kamala declared joint “Person of the Year” — a tip that Kamala is real “President Elect” since Biden can’t even remember the person he wants to appoint or name of the agency. Maybe Times “Person” should be Cynthia Johnson, America’s “Winnie Mandela” who most embodies the Marxist threats and mandates of the year.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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