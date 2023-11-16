Amnesty International hosted a demonstration outside the White House, demanding for a ceasefire in Gaza, today Nov 16.
Adding more info today:
Gaza hospital shut down, 45 patients left needing surgery
The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza has shut down and about 45 patients who urgently need surgery have been left in the reception area, hospital chief Atef al-Kahlout told al Jazeera on Thursday.
"The Indonesian hospital has completely stopped serving and operating," Kahlout said. "Due to our clinical inability to accommodate patients from Gaza and the north, we announce that the hospital has completely stopped operating."
