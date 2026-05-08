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3yrs ago Authoritarian Global Plandemic Lockdowns DARPA Source Documents Reveal Sinister Plans
Grand Theft World
https://rumble.com/v2m0q3q-authoritarian-global-lockdown-source-documents-reveal-sinister-plans.html
https://odysee.com/@GrandTheftWorld:9/Authoritarian-Global-Lockdown:a
Richard and Tony present a compelling case that Anthony Fauci is nothing more than a cog in a well-oiled machine designed to bring about The Great Reset. With a plethora of documentary evidence at their disposal, they expose this plan that has been years in the making. The recent pandemic was just the opening the WEF needed for Anthony Fauci to play his part in advancing the scheme.
For the full episode replay, download, and show notes, visit:
https://grandtheftworld.com/2023/03/21/grand-theft-world-podcast-124-the-nocebo-effect/