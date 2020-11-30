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Need to Know The Fetzer Report Episode 76 - 30 November 2020
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62 views • November 30, 2020
Need to Know Episode 76 (30 November 2020) with David Scorpio and Chris Weinert. Chicago crony illegally awards $32 million contract to Dominion Software. CNN ejaculates fear of a Trump second term. Sidney Powell soldiers on. Absentee ballots manipulated by computer. Definitive case Trump won. Case law versus constitutional law. Suppressed Johns Hopkins study reveals no abnormal increase in deaths for 2020 from COVID-19. Biden slips and reveals leftist progressive agenda. China follows Democrats--will begin keeping lists of people viewed as threats. Did Trump leave Biden a mideast hanukkah present? Trump first president since Carter to not get the US in a war serving globalists. Biden double gets ankle bracelet?
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