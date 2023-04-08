Create New Account
Crazy and RABID' This RADICAL Trans Mob Just Attacked Swimmer Riley Gaines Glenn TV Ep 267
High Hopes
Published a day ago
Glenn Beck


Apr 6, 2023


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VHJ0Cx1Rio


Riley Gaines, a swimmer and outspoken opponent of men in women’s sports, was recently ambushed by pro-trans activists and forced to flee a speech in California. But this, Glenn explains, is just the latest example of a disturbing trend within the transgender community, which he argues is fueled by the media. However, the insanity doesn’t stop there. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was pressed on the Biden administration’s disastrous actions in the Afghanistan withdrawal, and his defensive statements left Glenn speechless. And Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appeared to say the quiet part out loud regarding the "Inflation Reduction Act."


