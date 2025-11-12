BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Great Deception, AI & The Agenda to Unify
Behold I Come
Behold I Come
320 followers
63 views • 1 day ago

Father's words and prophecy are being fulfilled now faster than ever before. The mixing of machine or AI with the human body was never The Lord's design from the beginning. This is the last kingdom of iron and clay that is rising now to in preparation for the Great Tribulation. We who are awake are to focus more than ever before on Our Lord and Savior, Yahushua (Jesus Our Messiah), praying fervently that He would do a mighty work in all those who are made in His image, especially the lost, misguided and deceived. Please watch this video with an open heart, eyes and ears, listening to The Holy Spirit for guidance and instruction on how to respond in prayer for our brothers and sisters who are still caught up in the world. iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com We DO NOT OWN THE RIGHTS TO THE PHOTOS, IMAGES, OR MUSIC USED. ALL RIGHTS BELONG TO THEIR RESPECTFUL OWNERS AND ARTISTS. This video is not intended to violate any Condition of Use. Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and/or research. No copyright infringement has been implied or intended. This video is not monetized but is for teaching purposes only. Video: I Wrote it Down In God's World    • I Wrote It Down | A Song from God’s Word   Music: Aftermath - A Fallen Civilization - Rick Horrocks - RH Soundtracks    • Aftermath - A Fallen Civilization - Rick H...   All Rights Reserved

Keywords
deceptionsaviorjesusprophecyisraelchurchaiartificial intelligencefaithgiantslordhopebehold i comeend daysiron and claybible scripturejulie whedbee
