The Storm Album Sampler Reel

The Storm Album Available exclusively at www.marshallpotts.com





https://store3.marshallpotts.com/index.php/product/the-storm-album/





"Hailing from the expansive landscapes of Kamloops, B.C., Marshall Potts emerges as a compelling singer/songwriter who has carved his niche within the tapestry of Americana, country rock and rock genres.





Secluded amidst 160 acres, Potts masterfully navigates the crossroads of musical expression, cultivating a style that spans across diverse formats. What sets Potts apart is not just his aptitude for crafting evocative melodies and lyrics; it’s the way he intertwines resonant, ringing guitar lines with an infectious pulse reminiscent of arena-rock grandeur"