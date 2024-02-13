Create New Account
The Storm Album Sampler Reel
channel image
Marshall Potts Music
3 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

The Storm Album Available exclusively at www.marshallpotts.com


https://store3.marshallpotts.com/index.php/product/the-storm-album/


"Hailing from the expansive landscapes of Kamloops, B.C., Marshall Potts emerges as a compelling singer/songwriter who has carved his niche within the tapestry of Americana, country rock and rock genres.


Secluded amidst 160 acres, Potts masterfully navigates the crossroads of musical expression, cultivating a style that spans across diverse formats. What sets Potts apart is not just his aptitude for crafting evocative melodies and lyrics; it’s the way he intertwines resonant, ringing guitar lines with an infectious pulse reminiscent of arena-rock grandeur"

Keywords
musicalbumthe storm

