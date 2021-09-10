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The Truth About Crime
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23 views • September 10, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3166/the-truth-about-crime
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3166-the-truth-about-crime
In our politically correct society, an honest discussion about crime and the causes of criminality is often prevented by emotional hysteria. What are the indicators and predictors of criminality? Is crime simply a natural byproduct of poverty? Does the prevalence of single motherhood impact criminality? Do crime rates differ by race/ethnicity? What does the Warrior Gene - Monoamine oxidase A (MAO-A) 2R - have to do with criminality and aggression? What is the truth about crime?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-crime
The Truth About Rape Culture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9s5H-RNjxY
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3166-the-truth-about-crime
In our politically correct society, an honest discussion about crime and the causes of criminality is often prevented by emotional hysteria. What are the indicators and predictors of criminality? Is crime simply a natural byproduct of poverty? Does the prevalence of single motherhood impact criminality? Do crime rates differ by race/ethnicity? What does the Warrior Gene - Monoamine oxidase A (MAO-A) 2R - have to do with criminality and aggression? What is the truth about crime?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-crime
The Truth About Rape Culture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9s5H-RNjxY
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomain.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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