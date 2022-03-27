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Polluted Ministry The End of The Year 2021 Words of Wisdom and Words of Knowledge PT. 1
The Word of God TJC,SO TV
The Word of God TJC,SO TV
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The Holy Ghost uses NABIY A. Coleman,Jr.,whose DOMINANT Office is Apostle,to TEACH AND share Words of Wisdom and Words of Knowledge,at the closing of another year:2021.
The Lord has been using this Ministry to do such a task for the last 27 years and what The Holy Ghost hath revealed has always manifested,WITH PROOF,(Praise God).
The Word of Wisdom is "The Supernatural Revelation by The Holy Ghost concerning the DIVINE PURPOSE in the MIND AND WILL of YHVH.
This Gift speaks always concerning the FUTURE".
The Word of Knowledge is " The Supernatural REVELATION BY The Holy Ghost of FACTS in The Mind of YHVH concerning people,places and things. THIS Gift ALWAYS speaks of THE PRESENT OR THE PAST.

As this year closes,The Holy Ghost REVEALED to The Apostle about the SHAPE OF The world and THE REASONS WHY the world is in the shape that "she" is IN. The Follow up message will be aired AFTER January 1st,(once it is edited for TV),and it is ALSO going to be a Word FROM The Holy Ghost WITH PROOF,Praise God.
The name of The Broadcast is thus:
The THOUGHT: "Polluted Ministry"
The TITLE: " The End of The Year 2021 Words of Wisdom and Words of Knowledge",and this is PT. 1,filmed on December 27th,2021...
This Ministry is used by The Holy Ghost to Teach & Preach The RAW & UNcut Truth of God's HOLY WORD...The Broadcasts shown here also appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas.The Ministry is KNOWN BY The Holy Ghost to be used by Him to share LIFE CHANGING, SOUL CLEANSING,DEEP DOWN INFORMING,GOOD FOR SPIRITUAL WARFARE Messages that are STRAIGHT FROM The Holy Ghost and delivered into The Earth Realm.Let The Holy Ghost SPEAK TO YOU...
Please have your Bibles,Pens and papers,so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...

FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html

To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, please
use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
OR share your Loving Support through PayPal at: paypal.me/TheWordofGodTJC

Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC

To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html

©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**
++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
Keywords
the biblefalse doctrinefalse apostlesthe holy ghostthe words of jesus christapostle allen e coleeman jrthe word of god tjc so ministrypolluted ministryfalse ministershirelings in the pulpit
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