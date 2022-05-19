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please 🙏 sir May I have a Plug 🔌-
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
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10 views • May 19, 2022
The phrase "Thank you, sir, may I have another" comes from the 1978
film "Animal House"

"The film's dialogue has saturated pop culture to such an extent that
phrases such as "Assume the position!" and "Thank you, sir, may I have
another?" are tossed around by people who haven't even seen the
movie."

The phrase has also been referenced in a Simpsons series:
"Cultural References"
Mr. Burns: Thank you sir. May I have another?
When Lenny kicks Burns in the butt to demonstrate to Homer the
Stonecutters' hierarchy, Burns responds by saying "Thank you sir. May
I have another?". This is a reference to the 1978 film "Animal House,"
when the Omega house is doing their initiations. In the movie, an
older brother is paddling the pledges, and the pledge (Kevin Bacon in
his first role) responds with that line.
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