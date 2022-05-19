please 🙏 sir May I have a Plug 🔌

The phrase "Thank you, sir, may I have another" comes from the 1978

film "Animal House"



"The film's dialogue has saturated pop culture to such an extent that

phrases such as "Assume the position!" and "Thank you, sir, may I have

another?" are tossed around by people who haven't even seen the

movie."



The phrase has also been referenced in a Simpsons series:

"Cultural References"

Mr. Burns: Thank you sir. May I have another?

When Lenny kicks Burns in the butt to demonstrate to Homer the

Stonecutters' hierarchy, Burns responds by saying "Thank you sir. May

I have another?". This is a reference to the 1978 film "Animal House,"

when the Omega house is doing their initiations. In the movie, an

older brother is paddling the pledges, and the pledge (Kevin Bacon in

his first role) responds with that line.