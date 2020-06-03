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It's Time For A Refresher Course - Anarchy USA - 1965
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41 views • June 03, 2020
June 2, 2020 JANUARY 31, 1965. In the Name of Civil Rights. This film was produced in 1965 at the height of the Civil Rights movement in America. But, instead of being out of date, it provides lessons and insights as to how the enemies of freedom manipulate people into acts of self-destruction. C-SPAN said, "Anarchy U.S.A. This anti-communism film, produced in 1966 by the John Birch Society, uses narration and news footage to detail the methods of communist revolutionaries in China, Algeria, and Cuba, then argues that U.S. Civil Rights leaders are also Communists using the same methods. The film condemns several U.S. Presidents and the 1964 Civil Rights and 1965 Voting Rights Acts".
Agenda21Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/v2lNkY11i1ot/
Agenda21Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/v2lNkY11i1ot/
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