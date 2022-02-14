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ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Rotmistrz Pilecki (Cavalry Captain Witold Pilecki)
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11 views • February 14, 2022
The story about cavalry Captain Witold Pilecki, who voluntary entered Auschwitz Concentration Camp during the Second World War in order to gather knowledge about this camp and organize a resistance movement there. The figure of Captain Pilecki is today considered by historians to be one of the bravest men of the Second World War.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKZxyTRwoqU
Źródło/Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel Source) Zakazane Historie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKZxyTRwoqU
Źródło/Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel Source) Zakazane Historie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
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