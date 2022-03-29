【Ukraine Rescue】Humanity Shines When Volunteers Are Helping the Animals As Well as Refugees

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/27/2022 Little Sara reported that people were taking care of stray dogs at the rescue camp. Whoever came there, people or dogs, got help. This showed the greatness of humanity. She hopes people could show the same love if CCP invades Taiwan and disasters take place.