The nutritional Values of Garlic

Garlic is a great source of allicin, which is responsible for the distinct taste and aroma of garlic and has many health benefits for the body. Studies show that cooking garlic significantly reduces the content of allicin and most of the active substances in it, and thus reduces the nutritional value of garlic, and this is the mistake that many people make who are looking for the benefits of garlic, Therefore, we will show you the best ways to eat raw garlic in order to obtain the highest nutritional value and health benefits. All men and women do different work and activities, whether they are arduous for men or others for women, or even depend on mental focus, eating garlic regularly improves the performance and practice of these activities, because garlic works to stimulate blood circulation in all parts of the body to provide the body with maximum energy and vitality.

