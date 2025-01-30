Lost Isles of Gold LIVE Series - Part 12: Hebrew in the Philippines?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we proved the Philippines is indeed the ancient Land of Gold and Garden of Eden, the next logical step is to test the remnants of Hebrew in Filipino languages especially place names. We can all test this and the results are staggering. Check this out for yourself and prove all things. Yah Bless. For our international books, go to: OphirInstitute.com
Is the Philippines Ophir?