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ARTIFACTS FROM THE GROUND HOG HOLE - GOD'S FURRY LITTLE ARCHAEOLOGISTS
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17 views • December 14, 2019
In the 35 plus years that I have studied the Native American Indians I have had many encounters with ground hogs. Frequently I will find artifacts and relics in the dirt they have cast out to make their burrows. When you are out and about always look at the dirt from these holes!
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