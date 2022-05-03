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Keith Hayashi Ditches Appointment With Jessica, Hides and Calls Police
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10 views • May 03, 2022
On April 21, 2022 Interim HIDOE Superintendent, Keith Hayashi, agreed to schedule an appointment with Jessica Priya to address the concerns of many parents regarding the continued forced masking of children in Hawaii's public schools. Hawaii remains the last state still forcing muzzles on school children.
Hayashi stipulated that Jessica should come alone, that she could not record the meeting, and didn't let her know the meeting location until about 24 hours before. When she arrived on April 28, she found the school fortified and surrounded by numerous police. Hayashi ditched the appointment and Jessica and her arbiter Ryan were threatened with arrest for trespassing even though they had an appointment and they opened the gate for them.
Keith Hayashi Promises To Meet With Jessica Following BOE Testimonies
https://rumble.com/v121tds-keith-hayashi-promises-to-meet-with-jessica-following-boe-testimonies.html
Hawaii Statewide Unmask Our Keiki Protest (Oahu)
https://rumble.com/v11uaji-hawaii-statewide-unmask-our-keiki-protest-oahu.html
Unmask Our Keiki
http://UnmaskOurKeiki.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
Hayashi stipulated that Jessica should come alone, that she could not record the meeting, and didn't let her know the meeting location until about 24 hours before. When she arrived on April 28, she found the school fortified and surrounded by numerous police. Hayashi ditched the appointment and Jessica and her arbiter Ryan were threatened with arrest for trespassing even though they had an appointment and they opened the gate for them.
Keith Hayashi Promises To Meet With Jessica Following BOE Testimonies
https://rumble.com/v121tds-keith-hayashi-promises-to-meet-with-jessica-following-boe-testimonies.html
Hawaii Statewide Unmask Our Keiki Protest (Oahu)
https://rumble.com/v11uaji-hawaii-statewide-unmask-our-keiki-protest-oahu.html
Unmask Our Keiki
http://UnmaskOurKeiki.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
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