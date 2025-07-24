Immediately after the negotiations, the final stage POW exchanges

After this vid description, key points in the third round of talks today.

Final Stage📝

Immediately after the negotiations, the final stage of the series of exchanges within the framework of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and the so-called Ukraine was announced.

🖍The servicemen were delivered to the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the exchange took place there. The parties once again exchanged groups of prisoners, this time according to the formula "250 for 250".

🚩The returned Russian soldiers are already receiving the first necessary assistance, and after that they will be distributed to medical institutions for rehabilitation.

📌 The parties, within the framework of the new round of negotiations, agreed to continue conducting humanitarian exchanges in the future. Today, the Russian negotiating team announced the preparation of a new stage, within the framework of which it is planned to exchange 1,200 servicemen.

Adding: Key Takeaways from Medinsky After the Third Round of Talks with Ukraine

➡️The third round of negotiations has concluded. Russia confirmed that all previously agreed humanitarian arrangements were carried out in full.

➡️To streamline the process and reduce costs, Russia proposed forming three working groups to continue talks online.

➡️Ukraine agreed to consider Russia’s proposal regarding the working groups.

➡️A political settlement must be discussed and worked out first—only then could a potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky be realistically considered.

➡️Russia made it clear to Ukraine that a meeting between leaders must be thoroughly prepared in order to be meaningful.

➡️Discussions will continue between Russia and Ukraine regarding draft memorandums for a possible settlement.

➡️At present, Russia and Ukraine hold sharply differing positions on these memorandums.

➡️An exchange of 250 prisoners of war from each side is being finalized.

➡️Russia has handed over over 7,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and received a small number of its own in return.

➡️Another round of exchanges involving approximately 1,200 individuals from both sides is planned.

➡️The issue of returning civilians displaced by fighting was raised with the Ukrainian side.

➡️Russia noted that one of the previous agreements had not been fully honored: not all civilians from the Kursk region have returned home.

➡️Ukraine continues to hold around 30 civilians from Kursk.

➡️Russia is prepared to exchange captured Ukrainian military personnel and other categories for these civilians.

➡️Due to the high risk from drone activity in contested zones, Russian medical teams are unable to safely evacuate the wounded. Every life matters.

➡️Russia is calling for the reinstatement of short humanitarian pauses along the front line to allow urgent medical and civilian relief.