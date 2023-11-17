Watch Biden’s awkward attempt at ‘dad joke’ with Indonesian President

Sky News host James Morrow reacts to Joe Biden attempting the “most dangerous stunt” for a president– the “dad joke”.
US President Biden met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House.
“When we met outside as you got out of your automobile we had a very important discussion on climate,” President Biden said during a conference with Widodo.
“The President said – ‘I’m cold’,” Biden joked.
“Well done Mr President – still wasn’t funny,” Mr Morrow said.
