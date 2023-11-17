Create New Account
Watch Biden’s awkward attempt at ‘dad joke’ with Indonesian President
NewsClips
Published 13 hours ago

Sky News host James Morrow reacts to Joe Biden attempting the “most dangerous stunt” for a president– the “dad joke”. US President Biden met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House. “When we met outside as you got out of your automobile we had a very important discussion on climate,” President Biden said during a conference with Widodo. “The President said – ‘I’m cold’,” Biden joked. “Well done Mr President – still wasn’t funny,” Mr Morrow said.


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

