The War Within: Remembering My Other Life as a WWII Luftwaffe Pilot
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
29 views • 1 day ago

The War Within: Remembering My Other Life as a WWII Luftwaffe Pilot

In this deeply personal video, Brian Ruhe shares extraordinary past life memories from World War II — recalling vivid details of serving as a Luftwaffe pilot in Nazi Germany. Through meditation, regression insights, and intuitive experiences, Brian explores how echoes from another lifetime have shaped his current life’s journey.


Whether you believe in rebirth or are simply curious about past life recall, this story offers a rare glimpse into how war, loyalty, and destiny can transcend time.


📌 Topics Covered:

• Past life regression and spontaneous recall

• Reflections on karmic lessons and spiritual growth

• How past lives can influence present relationships and personality


🔍 Keywords: past life, rebirth, WWII, Luftwaffe, Nazi Germany, pilot memories, regression hypnosis, Brian Ruhe


If you’ve had similar experiences or believe you may have lived another life in a different era, please share your story in the comments.


✈️ Join the conversation and explore the mysteries of the soul.


Read Brian Ruhe's most important written work, ever: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 30 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe/home


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

hitlerholocaustbrian ruhepast livesww ii
