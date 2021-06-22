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18YR OLD GIRL DEAD AFTER ASTRAZENECA VACCINE - BUT REMEMBER IT IS VERY RARE. ACTUALLY ITS NOT
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52 views • June 22, 2021
Listen to what the surgeon says about the blood clots in this woman's brain. He was shocked.
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