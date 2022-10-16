BIOWARFARE around the world

This video shows how the whole world became Ukraine 2.0 from 2009, when there spray planes flew over several cities and sprayed toxic chemicals, due to which thousands of people suffered from severe respiratory diseases. http://baltimorechronicle.com/2009/111109Lendman.shtml
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.