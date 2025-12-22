❗️BREAKING: The first 1/49 Australian Abrams tanks has just been destroyed bear Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)

48 to go...

Adding:

Ukraine’s parliament has begun preparations to organize presidential elections under martial law.

David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, announced the formation of a working group to fast-track the issue.

Representatives of all parliamentary factions, the Central Election Commission, NGOs, and the media are expected to take part. The date and time of the meeting will be announced shortly.