Benny Wills - How to Stop Being that “Conspiracy Guy” – in less than an hour!

Do your friends have you pegged as a “conspiracy theorist”?Show more
How can you easily shift their paradigm?
What are the new rules of communicating about 9/11?
My Guest is Benny Wills, Acclaimed Poet, JoyCamp Comedian, Actor, and my favorite 9/11 communication coach!
He is an emcee and YouTube personality, and is well known for his work on the comedic conspiracy channel JoyCamp as well as MEME Monday, a weekly show on his personal channel.
Watch Benny’s new Coronavirus Virus | The REAL Pandemic!
Benny helps people fight through the division by communicating more effectively using his online course Parrhesia: The Art of Communication.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
Show less
CSID: d8be7e4d05d17bb2
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.