SHOCKING STUDY REVEALS ARMED CIVILIANS STOPS ACTIVE SHOOTERS MORE EFFECTIVELY THAN POLICE❗

Link To Research: https://crimeresearch.org/2025/04/new-research-do-armed-civilians-stop-active-shooters-more-effectively-than-uniformed-police/





Are armed civilians actually better at stopping active shooters than police? A new study by John Lott and Carlisle Moody says yes—and the data is undeniable.





From 2014 to 2022, armed civilians not only stopped more active shooter incidents than police, but they also saved more lives and made fewer mistakes.





This video breaks down 5 data-backed reasons why civilians often outperform law enforcement in stopping mass shootings—and why the anti-gun crowd doesn’t want you to know.





This isn’t about bashing cops—it’s about facing facts.





Because when evil strikes, the closest armed citizen might be the only thing standing between life and death.





? Watch now to see why the badge doesn’t always beat the bullet—and why you will be the first responder when it matters most.





Source: https://youtu.be/lLfTDTxL2X8