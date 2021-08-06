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Lockdowns Will Spur Protests So False Flag Attacks Can Be Blamed On Anti-Vaxxers
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

It's harder to get in a restaurant than across the border - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1422706973993275394

Delta variant is to spur protests which will results in false flag - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-03-the-coming-delta-lockdown-is-designed-to-invoke-nationwide-protests-false-flag-event.html#

How do they know it's "delta variant" when there is no test - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/delta-variant-spreading-no-direct-delta-variant-test/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons

Up next on the agenda, the lambda variant - https://insiderpaper.com/lambda-variant-of-covid-shows-vaccine-resistance/

Fauci fears new variant, that means they already have it picked out - https://www.axios.com/fauci-delta-variant-covid-d1c0d550-6624-417d-bde6-33c8f56deaba.html

FDA knew the side effects long ago - https://m.thebl.tv/health/fda-accidentally-displays-list-of-covid-vaccine-side-effects-including-death-myocarditis-and-autoimmune-disease.html

FDA looking for full approval in september - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/despite-deadly-results-fda-will-fast-track-pfizer-covid-vaccine-approval-early-sept-will-allow-states-businesses-begin-forced-vaccinations/

Moderna gearing up for vaccines forever - https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/566466-moderna-says-booster-likely-needed-before-winter?amp

Potatohead stuffs his dirty mask into boys hand - https://trendingpolitics.com/joe-biden-gives-his-filthy-mask-to-young-boy-tries-holding-his-hand-in-the-process-video-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN

Walt Disney employees busted for child trafficking - https://breaking911.com/multiple-walt-disney-employees-among-17-suspects-arrested-in-undercover-child-predator-operation/

What exactly is age appropriate porn - https://www.dailywire.com/news/bbc-asks-viewers-if-there-should-be-age-appropriate-porn-for-children

Dems try to slide total amnesty into "infrastructure" bill - https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2021/08/04/exclusive-mark-morgan-democrats-amnesty/

Look what else is in the bill, a mileage tax - https://www.westernjournal.com/hidden-page-508-infrastructure-bill-plan-make-expensive-drive-car/

Code Monkey Z has alot more, buckle up - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/codemonkeyz-speaks-gateway-pundit-put-dominion-evidence-roughly-1-holding/

Ivermectin still getting a bad wrap - https://www.jpost.com/health-science/israeli-scientist-says-covid-19-could-be-treated-for-under-1day-675612

You need ID to buy ammo but not to vote - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pennsylvania-democrats-push-legislation-require-photo-buy-ammo/

Bill proposed if you mandate vaccines you must have voter ID - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/gop-senator-introduces-bill-require-states-mandate-vaccine-passports-also-mandate-voter/

Rule of law, what rule of law CDC extends rent moritorium - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/just-cdc-announces-new-60-day-moratorium-evictions/

Here is the CDC decree - https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0803-cdc-eviction-order.html

AMA goes woke, no sex on birth certificates - https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/08/the-american-medical-association-calls-for-sex-to-be-removed-from-birth-certificates/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1423386546921635842


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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false flagsgt reportproject veritaslockdownx22reportdeltathe salty cracker
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