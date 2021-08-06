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Lockdowns Will Spur Protests So False Flag Attacks Can Be Blamed On Anti-Vaxxers
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191 views • August 06, 2021
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Sources used in video:
It's harder to get in a restaurant than across the border - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1422706973993275394
Delta variant is to spur protests which will results in false flag - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-03-the-coming-delta-lockdown-is-designed-to-invoke-nationwide-protests-false-flag-event.html#
How do they know it's "delta variant" when there is no test - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/delta-variant-spreading-no-direct-delta-variant-test/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Up next on the agenda, the lambda variant - https://insiderpaper.com/lambda-variant-of-covid-shows-vaccine-resistance/
Fauci fears new variant, that means they already have it picked out - https://www.axios.com/fauci-delta-variant-covid-d1c0d550-6624-417d-bde6-33c8f56deaba.html
FDA knew the side effects long ago - https://m.thebl.tv/health/fda-accidentally-displays-list-of-covid-vaccine-side-effects-including-death-myocarditis-and-autoimmune-disease.html
FDA looking for full approval in september - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/despite-deadly-results-fda-will-fast-track-pfizer-covid-vaccine-approval-early-sept-will-allow-states-businesses-begin-forced-vaccinations/
Moderna gearing up for vaccines forever - https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/566466-moderna-says-booster-likely-needed-before-winter?amp
Potatohead stuffs his dirty mask into boys hand - https://trendingpolitics.com/joe-biden-gives-his-filthy-mask-to-young-boy-tries-holding-his-hand-in-the-process-video-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Walt Disney employees busted for child trafficking - https://breaking911.com/multiple-walt-disney-employees-among-17-suspects-arrested-in-undercover-child-predator-operation/
What exactly is age appropriate porn - https://www.dailywire.com/news/bbc-asks-viewers-if-there-should-be-age-appropriate-porn-for-children
Dems try to slide total amnesty into "infrastructure" bill - https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2021/08/04/exclusive-mark-morgan-democrats-amnesty/
Look what else is in the bill, a mileage tax - https://www.westernjournal.com/hidden-page-508-infrastructure-bill-plan-make-expensive-drive-car/
Code Monkey Z has alot more, buckle up - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/codemonkeyz-speaks-gateway-pundit-put-dominion-evidence-roughly-1-holding/
Ivermectin still getting a bad wrap - https://www.jpost.com/health-science/israeli-scientist-says-covid-19-could-be-treated-for-under-1day-675612
You need ID to buy ammo but not to vote - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pennsylvania-democrats-push-legislation-require-photo-buy-ammo/
Bill proposed if you mandate vaccines you must have voter ID - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/gop-senator-introduces-bill-require-states-mandate-vaccine-passports-also-mandate-voter/
Rule of law, what rule of law CDC extends rent moritorium - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/just-cdc-announces-new-60-day-moratorium-evictions/
Here is the CDC decree - https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0803-cdc-eviction-order.html
AMA goes woke, no sex on birth certificates - https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/08/the-american-medical-association-calls-for-sex-to-be-removed-from-birth-certificates/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1423386546921635842
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
It's harder to get in a restaurant than across the border - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1422706973993275394
Delta variant is to spur protests which will results in false flag - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-03-the-coming-delta-lockdown-is-designed-to-invoke-nationwide-protests-false-flag-event.html#
How do they know it's "delta variant" when there is no test - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/delta-variant-spreading-no-direct-delta-variant-test/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Up next on the agenda, the lambda variant - https://insiderpaper.com/lambda-variant-of-covid-shows-vaccine-resistance/
Fauci fears new variant, that means they already have it picked out - https://www.axios.com/fauci-delta-variant-covid-d1c0d550-6624-417d-bde6-33c8f56deaba.html
FDA knew the side effects long ago - https://m.thebl.tv/health/fda-accidentally-displays-list-of-covid-vaccine-side-effects-including-death-myocarditis-and-autoimmune-disease.html
FDA looking for full approval in september - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/despite-deadly-results-fda-will-fast-track-pfizer-covid-vaccine-approval-early-sept-will-allow-states-businesses-begin-forced-vaccinations/
Moderna gearing up for vaccines forever - https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/566466-moderna-says-booster-likely-needed-before-winter?amp
Potatohead stuffs his dirty mask into boys hand - https://trendingpolitics.com/joe-biden-gives-his-filthy-mask-to-young-boy-tries-holding-his-hand-in-the-process-video-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Walt Disney employees busted for child trafficking - https://breaking911.com/multiple-walt-disney-employees-among-17-suspects-arrested-in-undercover-child-predator-operation/
What exactly is age appropriate porn - https://www.dailywire.com/news/bbc-asks-viewers-if-there-should-be-age-appropriate-porn-for-children
Dems try to slide total amnesty into "infrastructure" bill - https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2021/08/04/exclusive-mark-morgan-democrats-amnesty/
Look what else is in the bill, a mileage tax - https://www.westernjournal.com/hidden-page-508-infrastructure-bill-plan-make-expensive-drive-car/
Code Monkey Z has alot more, buckle up - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/codemonkeyz-speaks-gateway-pundit-put-dominion-evidence-roughly-1-holding/
Ivermectin still getting a bad wrap - https://www.jpost.com/health-science/israeli-scientist-says-covid-19-could-be-treated-for-under-1day-675612
You need ID to buy ammo but not to vote - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pennsylvania-democrats-push-legislation-require-photo-buy-ammo/
Bill proposed if you mandate vaccines you must have voter ID - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/gop-senator-introduces-bill-require-states-mandate-vaccine-passports-also-mandate-voter/
Rule of law, what rule of law CDC extends rent moritorium - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/just-cdc-announces-new-60-day-moratorium-evictions/
Here is the CDC decree - https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0803-cdc-eviction-order.html
AMA goes woke, no sex on birth certificates - https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/08/the-american-medical-association-calls-for-sex-to-be-removed-from-birth-certificates/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1423386546921635842
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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