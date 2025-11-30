Moscow: The Russia House with Scott Ritter, Alexander Artamonov Interview, joined by co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow - “denazification” of Ukraine - Nov 29th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am joined by my co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow, where had the pleasure of interviewing Alexander Artamonov, a noted Russian journalist and the chief analyst at the Eurasia Heritage Foundation, where we delved into the complicated topic of the “denazification” of Ukraine, and what it means in regards to the prospect of peace between Ukraine and Russia.
