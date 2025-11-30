BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Moscow: The Russia House with Scott Ritter, Alexander Artamonov Interview, joined by co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow - “denazification” of Ukraine - Nov 29th
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
118 views • 22 hours ago

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am joined by my co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow, where had the pleasure of interviewing Alexander Artamonov, a noted Russian journalist and the chief analyst at the Eurasia Heritage Foundation, where we delved into the complicated topic of the “denazification” of Ukraine, and what it means in regards to the prospect of peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Substack (https://scottritter.substack.com/) | X (https://x.com/RealScottRitter) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@therealscottritter) | Telegram (https://t.me/ScottRitter) | VK (https://vk.com/scottritter)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
