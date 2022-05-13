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Oscillation In The Vibration
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42 views • May 13, 2022
The Blip or the Nudge whatever you want to call it, I got one on Sunday. Anyone else notice the shift? Took another 2 days to see it come up in other feeds. Always nice to have some peripheral confirmation. We are at the Wile E Coyote moment when he realizes there is nothing beneath his feet and gravity kicks in. No need to be a super genius here. We've watched them loot the planet and now the house of cards comes tumbling down.
Buckle Up Buttercups the sleepers are in for a rude awakening.
Adios
Skal
E.
Buckle Up Buttercups the sleepers are in for a rude awakening.
Adios
Skal
E.
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