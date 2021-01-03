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Urgent Viral Update the Madness in Ireland, is happening all over.
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107 views • January 03, 2021
Uploaded by LivingLawSociety.org
BIN upload: https://beforeitsnews.com/international/2021/01/urgent-viral-update-the-madness-in-ireland-is-happening-all-over-2502856.html
Urgent Viral Update: the Madness in Ireland, is happening all over...
62,566 views•Jan 1, 2021
Ivor Cummins
165K subscribers
We have now entered a phase of further lockdown mania, even though vast majority of analyses show that lockdown does not move the mortality needle. Dr. Hope-Simpson's stunning book: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/...
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_...
Alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
BIN upload: https://beforeitsnews.com/international/2021/01/urgent-viral-update-the-madness-in-ireland-is-happening-all-over-2502856.html
Urgent Viral Update: the Madness in Ireland, is happening all over...
62,566 views•Jan 1, 2021
Ivor Cummins
165K subscribers
We have now entered a phase of further lockdown mania, even though vast majority of analyses show that lockdown does not move the mortality needle. Dr. Hope-Simpson's stunning book: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/...
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_...
Alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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