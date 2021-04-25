© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHEF AJ: Can Food Be Used as Medicine? Indian Kitchen Cooking with Dr. Sirisha Potluri
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • April 25, 2021
Posted 22April2021 Can Food Be Used as Medicine? | Interview and Indian Kitchen Cooking with with Dr. Sirisha Potluri: Dr. Sirisha Potluri is a medical doctor and dietary/lifestyle medicine coach certified in plant-based nutrition through ECornell. She has hosted over 70+ plant-based workshops and 6+ diabetes reversal programs. She has been featured on numerous shows and podcasts including Jane Unchained News Network, Gift of Health, etc. ghee, India Spice box, NutritionFacts.org, No oil Cooking, Instant Pot Cooking, Lentals,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.