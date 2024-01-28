Look At The 2024 Agenda That Candidates Are Pushing In Elections

In this episode, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to show you what is being advanced in public indoctrination centers by the federal government. Are the People really OK with this? It's completely against the law.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

