Mystery Clots Appear in 50–70 Percent of Deceased: Funeral Director

Warning: the images contained in the video are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Embalming is a unique profession that prepares the body of a deceased person for the funeral. Part of this process involves draining the blood from the corpse and replacing it with embalming fluid to preserve the tissues. While draining the blood, embalmers sometimes come across blood clots in the veins and arteries.

Richard Hirschman, an embalmer of 20 years from Alabama, told The Epoch Times that usually he sees blood clots in the deceased between 5 to 10 percent of the time.

But somewhere around 2021, maybe even earlier, some embalmers across the United States have been noticing a change in the blood of the deceased. Hirschman said he now sees abnormal clotting 50 to 70 percent of the time.

“In 20 years of embalming, I had never seen these white fibrous structures in the blood, nor have others in my field,” he said.

In this episode of Frontline Health, we examine the photos of the mystery clots and have doctors weigh in on the possible causes.

Source of video: Frontline Health. Epoch TV.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/embalmers-have-been-finding-numerous-long-fibrous-clots-that-lack-post-mortem-characteristics_4696015.html

