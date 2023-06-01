THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Thursday 6/1/23 • House Votes to Expand Inflation As Stock Market Signals Recession

HOUSE VOTES TO EXPAND INFLATION AS STOCK MARKET SIGNALS RECESSION



Increasing the debt will only increase inflation, leading to a worse quality of life for all Americans

Tune in as we discuss this and more!

SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!

ALL RonGibsonChannel LINKS IN ONE APP

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel

Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com