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Its because of you… a work of blue eyes 88
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11 views • October 08, 2021
This is the work of https://t.me/Blue_Eyes_88 she is also making amazing songs checker her out on Telegram
For all you anons and patriots who have held on this far…
Its because of you … others are finding the courage to stand.
Its because of you…
You have, awoken the sleeping, lifted the broken and freed the captive minds.
~You are true patriots.
~From dark 2 light.
~°~WWG1WGA WW~°~
For all you anons and patriots who have held on this far…
Its because of you … others are finding the courage to stand.
Its because of you…
You have, awoken the sleeping, lifted the broken and freed the captive minds.
~You are true patriots.
~From dark 2 light.
~°~WWG1WGA WW~°~
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