Bureau Chief: Rot, you January 6th People

The chief doesn't appreciate the serfs, the tax slaves, wants Twitter turned over to his bureau and all WEF and UN Agenda 2030 items to fast track forward with no opposition. Lt. Col Larry Brock's hunger strike and Travis of Flint's tweets have no effect upon him as he rides this beautiful Sunday morning on his estate in Virginia. Of course, the call to have all January 6th tape footage released, the Chief rejects immediately, citing such footage would reveal all of the tons of agents undercover in the crowds who managed their ANTIFA cohorts as they orchestrated an "insurrection" that the Democrats and many a republican used and not continue to use to smear any who question election integrity.

