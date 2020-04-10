© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Qué hizo Singapur para volverse el país del futuro I PlatziLive
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • April 10, 2020
Platzi tiene una sorpresa para ti: https://platzi.com/l/UOqi62dU/
Freddy Vega en #PlatziLive explica qué tuvo que cambiar Singapur para convertirse en uno de los países con más impacto tecnológico en el mundo y qué podemos aprender en Latinoamérica de ellos. Desde sus leyes duras hasta educación online para todos.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Todo esto y más, en https://platzi.com
¡Suscríbete a nosotros!
Facebook: http://bit.ly/platzifb
Aquí, en YouTube: http://bit.ly/mejoryt
Freddy Vega en #PlatziLive explica qué tuvo que cambiar Singapur para convertirse en uno de los países con más impacto tecnológico en el mundo y qué podemos aprender en Latinoamérica de ellos. Desde sus leyes duras hasta educación online para todos.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Todo esto y más, en https://platzi.com
¡Suscríbete a nosotros!
Facebook: http://bit.ly/platzifb
Aquí, en YouTube: http://bit.ly/mejoryt
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.