Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Owen Shroyer Goes Off On Border Patrol For Secret Human Smuggling Operation Caught On Drone
91 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published 20 hours ago |

Owen Shroyer NAILS IT! "Dirty Americans" have less rights in our own country than illegals who don't even belong here. This video is proof positive of that. We must take our country back!

Original Video Link: https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=645c4674331efe8811cb5a02

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
infowarspoliticshuman traffickingowen shroyerbreaking newsillegal immigrationborder wallsouthern borderborder patrolmass migrationhuman smugglingdrone footageus invasionbiden border crisistitle 42drone footage of southern border

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket