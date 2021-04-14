This California County Is Launching A 'Vaccine Passport'...Is Yours Next?

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Orange County officials have announced that they are launching a "vaccine passport" system to make people feel "safe." While Biden has claimed no interest in a federal system, will increasing pressure, primarily from "blue" states, push the Administration to change its tune? Which state or county is next to demand us to "show your papers!"?
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