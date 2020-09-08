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Lubbock County Courts EMBRACE DISCRIMINATION Against Disabilities. Potential For HUGE CLASS ACTION!!
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61 views • September 08, 2020
Not only have I uncovered the courts embracing discrimination, by not performing their duty of oversight, they pay over FOUR MILLION per year to Lubbock Private Defender's Office, so that this entity can discriminate against mental health litigants.
I've also witnessed a judge mocking a litigant with PTSD, which is horrifically discriminatory.
"Your Honor", my ass.
I've also witnessed a judge mocking a litigant with PTSD, which is horrifically discriminatory.
"Your Honor", my ass.
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