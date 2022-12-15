Bible prophecy: the United States speaks again as the dragon!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on December 15, 2022.



The United States, the second beast in Revelation 13 (Revelation 13:11-16), speaks again as the dragon or satan when it passed the Respect for Marriage Act which protects same-sex or homosexual marriages.



Genesis 2:24 clearly shows that a marriage is between a man and his wife but the United States, which used to speak as lamb symbolizing Christian values, speaks more often as a dragon, which symbolizes the devil and satan in Revelation 12:9.



