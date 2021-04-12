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Dave Clark Five - Glad All Over - (Video Remaster - 1964) - Bubblerock Female Promo - HD
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90 views • April 12, 2021
Here is a Bubblerock pop classic
"Glad All Over"
by the great Dave Clark Five , 1964.
This was a huge hit.
This clip is from a TV show, 1964
I also remaster the video and redubed it to the stereo studio track.
This is the Female Angel video version
where I featured 1990's actress Liv Tyler
and used 3-D avatar efxs to make her move.
I have other Female Angle videos on my channel for you to check out.
Enjoy this Bubblerock Gem !!!
Come and check out my other Bubblerock videos
and my other classic 800 pop music videos
at my Youtube channel - danbanrock1
It's Out Of Sight !!!
Dan
"Glad All Over"
by the great Dave Clark Five , 1964.
This was a huge hit.
This clip is from a TV show, 1964
I also remaster the video and redubed it to the stereo studio track.
This is the Female Angel video version
where I featured 1990's actress Liv Tyler
and used 3-D avatar efxs to make her move.
I have other Female Angle videos on my channel for you to check out.
Enjoy this Bubblerock Gem !!!
Come and check out my other Bubblerock videos
and my other classic 800 pop music videos
at my Youtube channel - danbanrock1
It's Out Of Sight !!!
Dan
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