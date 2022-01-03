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Vax Induced Mass Death: John O’Looney Predicts Covid Camps and Jab Genocide
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326 views • January 03, 2022
Vax Induced Mass Death: John O’Looney Predicts Covid Camps and Jab Genocide
Nearly two years into this “pandemic,” there’s one question that remains crucial and is still unanswered: Was this pandemic really an “accident,” or was it planned by someone, somewhere, for some specific purpose. British funeral Director John O’Looney believes he knows the answer to that question. He believes he saw the planning for the pandemic well underway even before Covid-19 even emerged. He also has a fascinating theory about the real intent of the Covid-19 vaccines. Here’s what he said.
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vax-induced-mass-death-john-o-looney-predicts-covid-camps-and-jab-genocide_vdv3jIDjcKUYfa1.html
Nearly two years into this “pandemic,” there’s one question that remains crucial and is still unanswered: Was this pandemic really an “accident,” or was it planned by someone, somewhere, for some specific purpose. British funeral Director John O’Looney believes he knows the answer to that question. He believes he saw the planning for the pandemic well underway even before Covid-19 even emerged. He also has a fascinating theory about the real intent of the Covid-19 vaccines. Here’s what he said.
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vax-induced-mass-death-john-o-looney-predicts-covid-camps-and-jab-genocide_vdv3jIDjcKUYfa1.html
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