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SHOW NO. 45 Tax Town Hall Show - Part 2 (June 3rd, 2020)
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11 views • June 10, 2020
Join us as we explore the George Floyd protests and the riots that followed, including a discussion of the history of the federal "Insurrection Act" and its constitutional foundation.
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