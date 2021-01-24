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House Hearings on White Natio ... er ... Censorship
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80 views • January 24, 2021
Jared Taylor comments on testimony before the 2019 congressional committee hearings on "hate" and "white supremacy." Congressmen and witnesses alike tell us that "white nationalists" are inherently violent and that if tech companies won't silence them government should. Taylor calls this a shameful admission of defeat by lefties who can only silence their opponents, not debate them.
First posted on YouTube on April 11, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on April 11, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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