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DOJ Could Appeal Decision To Lift Travel Mask Mandate
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30 views • April 20, 2022
The Department of Justice plans to appeal the decision to lift the travel mask mandate if the CDC rules the order is still required for public health. Barbara McQuade gives insight on the next steps.
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