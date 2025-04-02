BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWO, Convergence of Evil - By Design? No, Trump is not Saving you.
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
150 views • 4 weeks ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Everything is converging

Why? Is the war on then Drug Cartels another excuse to put Troops on the street like the Insurrection Act. Can the gov. steal your Bitcoin? Why is MSN pushing stories about Noah's Ark and now the Ark of the Covenant? Are we getting primed for Noahide Laws that will behead Christians? Remember, Trump had a replica Ark at his home (script). Are they promoting witchcraft / new age with the Ark discovery? Are the parasite elite pushing to censor the net for global warming? As corporations’ lower earnings expectations, how will Ai impact major business decisions? Will any jobs be left in 10 years? Did Trump start a new financial company to compete with banks grounded in Crypto (MOTB $ System)? How does this fit X and the MOTB system? Menopause and women 30 - 35 (key driver). Are Truther Doctors / Scientists diverting the main poke dangers as a limited hangout? Has Trump hinted at a purge? War fever.. Last, people have lost their minds / demonically possessed.


Keywords
occultnwomagaxchurch of satansjwellfireelon musk false prophetdark maga meaningfake trumpsnake trump
