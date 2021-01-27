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BIDEN MALFUNCTIONS THEN SECONDS LATER STATES HE WANTS AN AGGRESSIVE VACCINATION CAMPAIGN TO BEGIN !
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2334 views • January 27, 2021
This Is Some Creepy Sh!t, if People Trust This Black Eyed Demon That Malfunctions Then States He Wants to Get You That "Shot in the Arm" Then You Must Have a Head Full of Rocks, Black Eyed Biden Is as Evil as They Come and I Wouldn't Trust This Creature to Vaccinate a Rabbit Never Mind Millions of Americans, the End Days Are Here Folks.
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